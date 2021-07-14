Police Reports

Monday, June 28

1:11 p.m. A storage unit was broken into and items were reportedly stolen from Pinion Valley Storage.

Tuesday, June 29

10:04 a.m. Police arrested Sheldon Booyer, 35, in connection with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree after responding to a call about someone pointing a pistol from their vehicle on U.S. Highway 71.

10:21 p.m. Police arrested Jeffrey Samuelson, 33, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 279.

Wednesday, June 30

1:41 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious person walking with a flashlight spotted by a Flaxton Drive resident. The individual in question proved to be a neighbor.

Thursday, July 1

11:37 a.m. Police arrested Pail Stipp, 63, in connection with disorderly conduct and public intoxication after responding to a disturbance call at Lake Avalon Beach.

5:49 p.m. Police received a walk-in report of a hit-and-run accident in a parking lot.

Friday, July 2

2:31 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone leaving screws in a Leyland Drive resident's driveway, which was ruining the resident's tires.

9:13 p.m. Police responded to a fireworks ordinance violation on the Lake Avalon Dam. Officers spoke to the individuals setting them off and explained the ordinance.

Saturday, July 3

6:32 p.m. Police investigated a vehicle that crashed through a fence and was left unattended in front of a Lulworth Lane home.

Sunday, July 4

12:58 p.m. Towels were reportedly stolen from a vacation rental home on Connie Lane.

7:36 p.m. Police investigated a call about gunshots heard near Bruton Lane. Officers spoke with someone who was setting off fireworks in the area.