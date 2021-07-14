Planning commission approves preliminary subdivision plat

The planning commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat and three related waivers for a proposed Forest Hills second subdivision during its Monday, July 12, regular meeting.

The proposed subdivision, located off Forest Hills Blvd., just north of its intersection with Little Drive, would cut the 26.73-acre R-1 single-family residential lot owned by Cooper Communities into a 38-lot subdivision with two cul-de-sac streets running north across ridges.

The three waivers were related to minimum block length, sight distance and tangent length between two curves in the proposed roads.

A fourth waiver related to onsite drainage was requested but the request was withdrawn after the applicant, Cooper Communities, spoke with the city's contracted engineer and was able to make adjustments to ensure the waiver was no longer needed.

Senior planner Derek Linn explained this property is surrounded by other R-1 properties as well as land zoned P-1 conservation.

This property has access to POA water and Village Wastewater sewer and will not need any septic fields, he explained.

With commission approval, he stated previously, the applicant will need to gain approval for water, street and sewer plans through the state, after which it will come to the city for final plat approval.

The planning commission provides final approval for a preliminary plat, he explained, but will make a recommendation to city council for the final plat.

Daniel Ellis, the commission's chair, said he doesn't have an issue with the proposal.

"It seems to be very in keeping with the way the rest of Bella Vista has been developed," he said.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit for the Trailhead Tap Tavern on Oldham Road, a large-scale development for expanded employee parking at Highlander Plaza, and a lot split in the Laurencekirk Subdivision.

The commission recommended approval to city council of a rezoning request for a parcel on Hiwasse Road from P-1 Conservation to RO Residential Office.