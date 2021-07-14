LETTER: Free pickleball

The Bella Vista POA spent around $95,000 on four pickleball courts on what were the Branchwood tennis courts. The POA board has voted to spend $47,500 on two more courts. Pickleball is very popular and is free! Yes, free, you do not need a picture ID, an annual pass, a paper ID, cash or even a Bella Vista address. It is free to anyone who wants to play.

Perhaps a fee schedule with membership cards, comparable to the ones used by other Bella Vista members and their guests when using other POA amenities, would be in order.

Jane Johnson

Bella Vista