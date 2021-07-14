OPINION: Feeling lost and worried

Father's Day was celebrated this year on June 20th, the third Sunday in June, and it was a very special day in my life. I hope it also was a special day in the lives of other fathers, for too often fathers have a way of disappearing among the busy activities of modern life.

My wife and I have three daughters and five grandchildren, and we love each of them a lot. They made us feel great and loved on the special days recognizing us as parents, and for that we are grateful.

However, I have to be honest and admit that, the older we become, the more obvious it is that we are almost a forgotten generation. I can't remember how many times people in our age bracket have come up to me with a heartache for their children. Some of their statements are: "I don't know what I am going to do. My son is away from his family and is wandering the streets." "I don't understand what is going on with my daughter (or son). He was born a male, but now he wants to be female." "My child has been caught up in the tattoo world and now has multiple tattoos on his body that won't wash off." "I understand piercing one's ears, but I don't understand this piercing of the nose, tongue, navel, etc. Why do they do that?" "My kids were raised to be decent people, but now they have abandoned our teachings in favor of a life of drugs, illicit sexual activity, bar hopping, and other things I don't even understand." What's going on?

I'm sure you can add your questions to the ones I have mentioned. It isn't that the younger generation isn't smart; its members are very smart. If you want to know how to use a phone, a computer, or utilize any app, just ask a teenager. But if you want to have a meaningful conversation with your children about the meaning of life, you probably are talking to the wrong people.

It is not my desire to put young people down, for tomorrow belongs to them; it is simply to acknowledge that we who are still alive in the "older" generation feel lost and extremely worried about what that future will look like. We also have the wisdom of having lived long enough to have experienced a lot of life's blessings and trials. Retired people know what I am talking about; many young people don't have a clue.

Maybe our generation was like our younger generation today, but somehow I doubt it. We were much more likely to accept a lot of things by faith alone, simply because someone with authority asked for it. We did not question the existence of God, Jesus as the primary way of salvation, the inerrancy of the Bible, or the power of the Holy Spirit to interact in human life. The pastor affirmed these things, so they had to be true.

Not so today. Over half of our younger generation does not believe any of those things. Instead, it questions everything and feels the answers they discover are the only true ones. The big unanswerable questions posed by religious people, philosophers, physicists, and common sense are ignored in favor of "what can be seen" and "personal interpretation of visual data." Can you imagine the hurt that comes when a mother is no longer called a "mom," but rather a "birth parent?" Or, a father who is told that he doesn't know what he is talking about?

Most of these people have never read the works of Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking and have never pursued the questions that are only answered by the existence of God. If the theory of the big bang is real, what occurred before it happened? Who or what set it off? It's a little farfetched to say that it just happened. If the universe is 14 billion light-years across and is expanding, where is it going? If there is order in our universe both in terms of what we can see and the dynamics of quantum behavior, is the possibility of it all happening by chance a real solution? And, most importantly, who are we in the midst of all of this unknown?

The apostle Paul, writing to the Ephesians in chapter 6:2, encouraged children to obey their parents, and pointed to the only one of the Ten Commandments with a promise. Deuteronomy 5:16 says, "Honor your father and your mother ... that your days may be long, and that it may be well with you in the land which the Lord your God is giving you." There are a lot of parents and grandparents today who are hurting for their children. If it is impossible to understand their children, is it too much to ask their children to at least honor them by treating them with respect and personal worth? Parents and grandparents are still a vital part of this world.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.