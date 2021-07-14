LETTER: Facts of some of the darkest days

I would like to share with you the facts about some of the darkest days for our community during the Trafalgar Fire.

In early 2019, many of our property owners had been impacted by smoke for several months. And, the POA was faced with the possibility of having to cover most of the estimated $24 to $36 million in cost to put out the fire. It was also estimated by the ADEQ that it would take nine months to put out the fire. Amongst our senior management team and the board of directors, there was talk of the possibility of bankruptcy for the POA.

In their efforts to solve the mounting problems the community and POA were facing, Tom Judson (COO) and Doug McCash (general counsel) searched for and found highly qualified experts who could put out the fire. Through their efforts, they found that if the POA took over the responsibility to fight the fire, it was estimated the fire could be put out in under 30 days, at an estimated cost of $4 million. Given the inherent unknowns of fighting such a challenging subterranean fire, there was no way to be certain if either estimate would prove to be accurate.

Keep in mind it was common knowledge the Trafalgar Stump Dump was opened many years before Tom or Doug had become employees of the POA and neither was responsible for starting the fire. Their best course of action from a career point of view would have been to keep their heads down.

Instead, they took a risk by going to the board recommending the POA take over the fighting of the fire. If the fire had not been put out in the timeframe promised and for the estimated cost, in all probability, these two would have lost their jobs. Clearly, assuming the responsibility to take over the Trafalgar Fire was a significant risk for Tom, Doug and the POA.

The experts found these two did the job as promised. The fire was put out in 21 days, bringing relief to many in our community. And, the cost to put out the fire was $4 million. I have told this story to several in our community and a few have downplayed the efforts of Tom and Doug, stating they were "just doing their jobs." I, and others, disagree. The personal risk they took on, combined with the stress and strain, was nothing short of extreme.

While it might take several more years before all the Trafalgar Fire lawsuits are resolved, we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. In my opinion, Tom and Doug deserve to be thanked.

Ruth Hatcher

Bella Vista

Former chair of the board of directors