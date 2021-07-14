Neighbors recognized for pitching in

Jeff Wetzel enjoys feeding people. When he learned that some Bella Vista neighbors needed help, he partnered with several others to bring hot, fresh-cooked meals to them twice a week.

From March through Thanksgiving, volunteers delivered about 6,000 meals to elderly people who didn't want to venture out during the covid-19 pandemic.

All were hungry.

The Bella Vista City Council recently recognized that work, honoring Wetzel for his efforts to feed thousands of people during a trying time.

Wetzel said he's not looking for praise but simply stepped up because it was the right thing to do.

"It's what needed to be done," he said. "People don't deserve to go hungry."

The idea grew from a friend and contact in the Knights of Columbus Council #9514, of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

Wetzel previously had completed some catering for the Knights and learned of the opportunity.

He teamed up with them and church staff to figure out how to feed people who were homebound and hungry.

The church was able to pay for the food, due to a large sum of money that had been given by a church donor. Wetzel utilized his restaurant pricing to purchase the food, running the operation as cost-effectively as he could.

He utilized the church's kitchen and donated his time to cook all the food fresh, twice a week.

Volunteers then delivered the food to those who needed it.

Wetzel felt it was the least he could do. His catering business was shut down, due to the pandemic. It didn't look like he was going to open his restaurant in the foreseeable future.

He definitely felt that fellow neighbors shouldn't go without a good meal.

"It kept me cooking," he said.

Wetzel was able to open his restaurant, B List Burgers, seven weeks ago. At a private lunch held recently, he was able to finally meet some of the special people he helped feed last year.

Now, he feels the support he has shown the community is being reciprocated.

Business is booming.

Wetzel believes one of the main reasons for his restaurant's early success is his genuine support for his neighbors.

"I really wasn't expecting any recognition," he said. "It's just part of taking care of people."

Other Bella Vista front-line workers are excited to be recognized for their efforts during this past eventful year.

Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie personally thanked Harp's Food Stores and Allen's Foods for their hard work.

His visit in late June came after the Bella Vista City Council approved a resolution of appreciation for grocery and food workers during the covid-19 pandemic.

Harp's assistant manager Tanner Le said being recognized for their efforts is appreciated.

"It's a great feeling," Le said. "We are definitely honored to be recognized, and with Allen's," he said.

Both stores were honored for their role in serving Bella Vista in the midst of a turbulent, trying year with pandemic health concerns.

Le said Harp's staff members continue to take care of business.

"We are seeing tons and tons of customers," Le said. "We are trying our best to keep everything stocked, and keep our customers happy."

About half of the customers can be attributed to in-person visits; the other half utilize a third-party company, Instacart, which delivers groceries to their doorstep, he said.

Additionally, staff members are still taking several precautions for safe visits into the store. Harp's personnel continue to disinfect and sanitize, he said.

A call to Allen's Foods wasn't immediately returned.