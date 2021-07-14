Join Bella Vista Police Department for annual Night Out

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department are welcoming back the public to the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.

Come hang out with your local police officers and enjoy free food, music, kids fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator, an interesting evidence table and more. Kids (and adults, too) will have the opportunity to explore a police car -- lights, sirens and all -- and the Animal Control truck. A misting tent will also be provided.

Bring your kids with their bikes and helmets to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo. Also, this year, thanks to the Pedal it Forward organization, attendees can enter their children's names in drawings for multiple bike giveaways.

To beat the heat, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will allow public admission to the Kingsdale Pool from 5 to 8 p.m. for only $1.

The national event is part of a larger initiative to familiarize community members with law enforcement officers and programs in their area and help build partnerships between police and the public they serve and protect.

"We are excited to bring back this event and continue to get to know the residents whom we serve here in Bella Vista. This is a fun outdoor event for adults and kids alike, and we hope to see you there," Police Chief James Graves said.

For more information, call the police department at 479-855-3771.