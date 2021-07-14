I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue Shelter seeks fosters after dog influx

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, a Pineville-housed foster organization for dogs, has faced an influx in dogs since covid-19 in the county has dwindled, allowing some employees to return to work and deciding to keep a dog is no longer feasible. In addition to the impact of covid-19, employees at I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue say part of the influx of dogs they've seen this summer can be attributed to owners not spaying or neutering their pets.

Beverley Bartley, 65, is the president and founder of the four-year-old I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. Bartley said her business has been under strain financially as it is caring for more dogs than in a typical season. Bartley said this problem is not unique to I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, but instead, most shelters are seeing an influx of abandoned or unwanted pets.

"We have seen an increase in numbers," Bartley said. "And everybody [referring to other shelters] is the same. I've just been talking to a lady this morning at Joplin Humane Society, they're at capacity with 400 dogs. Golden Paw, Faithful Friends in Joplin and Neosho, they're absolutely jam-packed, full. It seems to be a trend and it's all over the country, it's not just Missouri and Arkansas."

Bartley said she believes one of the causes for an influx of dogs in the shelter is families are unable, or no longer willing, to continue taking care of pets they acquired in the thick of covid-19.

"I think the covid pandemic has had an impact," Bartley said. "What we're finding is that last year when people were off work and school it was, 'Oh, let's get a puppy, let's get a dog.' Then, of course, slowly but surely as things have returned to normal, the dog has become inconvenient because they're out at work eight hours a day. The dog is possibly tearing up the house, digging up the yard, and they don't have time for it anymore."

Bartley said the shelter needs more fosters as the heightened number of dogs has proven costly for I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, with healthy dogs generally costing the foster organization $60 to $150 for basic health care, including vaccinations, flea and tick preventative, and possible spaying and neutering.

Linda Parnell, 65, is the board secretary at I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. Parnell said one way the community can help while the organization is under the added strain of extra dogs is volunteering to help with basic tasks.

"Doing transport to vet appointments or coming into the foster's homes, perhaps, and help if there are fosters that have several animals, picking up feces or making sure the food and water bowls are clean," Parnell said. "Taking bedding, the used bedding that needs to be cleaned, washing that, bathing dogs, teaching the dogs to walk on a leash."

Parnell said dog transportation is a difficult task for I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue as dogs are constantly transported to the vet or to adoption events, which take place every Saturday.

"It would be nice to have more people that we could call on to say, 'Hey, can you go pick up, you know, Rover, at the vet and take him to the foster?' or something like that," Parnell said.

Vie Keller, 72, is the director of operations and adoption event coordinator for I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. One of Keller's initiatives as a part of the I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue team is to promote owners spaying and neutering their pets, which the foster organization will pay for if owners don't have the means to pay for the services.

"We're not going to evolve and get anything any better if we don't spay and neuter and cut down on all the litters for all the abandoned, and just dumped, litters and litters and litters of puppies," Keller said.

Keller said she coordinates a program within the foster organization called "No Cost to Low Cost" by doing fundraisers and selling merchandise to help pay for spaying and neutering dogs where that's needed.

Keller said the organization always needs about 40 dogs to be fostered, which has increased this summer.

I'm Your Huckleberry Rescues accepts as many dogs as the facility can hold. Volunteers are appreciated as the volunteer-based organization needs extra hands facing the higher number of dogs. I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue takes dogs to adoption events each Saturday, with fosters able to adopt dogs permanently if they choose to do so.