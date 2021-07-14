Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area Events

Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area is Arkansas' largest state park, spanning a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Lake. It's an asset to the ecosystem and water with minimum human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 52-mile trail system with hiking, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails, and five primitive campsites. It's the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Covid Update --

We ask that visitors wear face masks in all public indoor spaces when others are present and social distancing of at least six feet is not possible. Park staff will continue to follow CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines by wearing face masks while in public buildings in contact with visitors. Please continue to do your part to make our parks a safe experience for all and to respect others by properly social distancing.

What is limited:

Group Events: Please check with the park directly to coordinate with the park about ADH protocols.

Events & Programs

If you can't find something fun to do every week at Hobbs, you are not trying very hard. There are weekly programs put on by park interpreters, guest speakers, special events, programs put on by outside groups -- something for everyone to enjoy!

Weekly Program Schedule

Every week, park interpreters at Hobbs put on informative programs on a wide range of topics. Learn how to pitch a tent, take a guided hike, be a nature detective, listen to a story told by Mother Nature, learn the principles of Leave No Trace -- there is no end to the topics. Some are directed toward children and others toward adults. Some activities last 20 minutes, some last an hour. Most are free! Take a look at the calendar and see what might interest you.

Guest Speaker Series

In Northwest Arkansas, we are blessed with many gifted speakers ready to pass along fascinating information about our natural world. Guest speakers present programs at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoons at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise stated. Learn about the Beaver Lake Bald Eagle population, local bug life, duck hunting, dowsing rods, float fishing, or meet Igor the Turkey Vulture up close -- to name just a few topics. Check the calendar to see what is coming up. These presentations are free.

Astronomy Nights

The Sugar Creek Astronomy Association is pleased to offer several opportunities to study the stars. They offer a brief lecture on an informative topic, like how to purchase a telescope, or viewing the planets, then they move outside for some celestial viewing. No registration is required. You may use their telescope, "Big Boy," or bring your own. Binoculars work too. Bring a flashlight with a red lens cover, such as a cloth or balloon, and a star chart if you have one. You may also bring chairs and drinks for outdoor comfort.

Workshops & Special Events

Step back in time at the Hobbs Fall Festival, celebrate conservation at Aldo Leopold Day, take some lessons on mobile phone photography, take a stroll through the "Living Forrest" with Mother Nature -- these are just a few of the great events and workshops that take place throughout the year at Hobbs. Check the calendar and see what is coming up!

Photographic Society of NWA

The Photographic Society of NWA (PSNWA) will be at Hobbs State Park for a series of free instructional photography programs to the public. Anyone of any photography skill level is encouraged to attend the classes, however, please note the skill level for the Photo Walks is designed for experienced amateurs, hobbyists, and accomplished photographers. PSNWA professionals will explain the different photography-learning opportunities through classes, lectures, and photo walks within the park on the first meeting, which is on Oct. 17. Check out http://www.psnwa.org to learn more about PSNWA. No reservations are required, just show up at Hobbs State Park Visitor Center.

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection (20201 East Hwy. 12, Rogers, AR 72756). To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.six.