Clay Studio reopens for classes

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery has reopened for classes after being closed for more than a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Manager Susana Jones said the nonprofit organization has had a significant response to its call for students. Classes began July 5 and continue through the summer.

The Clay Studio was established three years ago. Bella Vista resident Heather Grills, who formerly lived in Joplin and had a pottery studio there, moved here and donated all her first-class equipment to the nonprofit, Jones said. The establishment has eight wheels, she said. The Clay Studio's two main wheel instructors, Margaret Rost and Dave Johnson, have a combined total of 90 years of experience working in clay, she said.

The Clay Studio is part of the Artisan Alliance, a nonprofit which was originally the Village Art Club and has been in existence for 60 years. The Clay Studio is located behind Wishing Spring Gallery, a converted milk barn that was given to the group by Cooper Industries. Jones added that now the Artisan Alliance owns the building outright. The gallery is filled with three floors of crafts and fine arts.

Jones said The Clay Studio offers children's classes, beginning and intermediate hand building and wheel throwing for all levels. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Classes have already begun and include beginning hand building for adults and teens over age 12 on July 6, 13, 20, 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; intermediate hand building for adults and teens over age 12 on July 8, 15, 22, 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; wheel throwing for all levels, adults and teens over age 12 on July 12, 19, 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.; children's class/animals in clay for ages 8 to 12 on July 5, 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 4, 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on classes, visit wishingspringgallery.net/clay-studio.