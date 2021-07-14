Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 6 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Sharon and Larry Johnson; third -- Jack and Duffy McClellan; fourth -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Honorable mention -- Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray

Play begins at 5 p.m. at Riordan. If you are interested in joining, please call 608 843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 7 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Pinochle

The Thursday evening pinochle group plays at Riordan Hall every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact George Fellers for additional information at 479-644-1976.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners July 1 were: first, Connie Clark; second, Eileen Kringen; third, Wilda Werner.

Winners July 8 were: first, Connie Clark; second, John Young; third, Wilda Werner.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 2 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, George Fellers. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second. Van Bateman. High Score -- Stan Neukircher

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) has restarted at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional details.