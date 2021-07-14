No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Don't Mess With the VA

---

This is a big no-no. An Ohio man threatened to kill a Department of Veterans Affairs social worker's daughters. You do not do that, no matter what your beef. You do not go after family.

The Ohio idiot didn't even do it anonymously, sending a threatening text message, and it wasn't long before the VA Office of Inspector General was all over it. Turns out he was known to the social worker because he'd availed himself of homeless-veterans services and had been given permanent housing. Several years later, he was evicted due to multiple complaints of physical threats and public intoxication. Upset, he sent the threatening text message.

At this point he's indicted. No established guilt. Court to be held later. At his arrest he was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. I hope the federal charges are stronger than that. You do not threaten family.

This next case I don't understand. Oh, I understand the theft and scamming part. What I don't understand is why it took so long.

In 2017, a VA employee who worked in the IT department was nabbed and indicted for attempting to sell the personal info of veterans and employees he'd grabbed off the computers. He'd even narrowed down the victims to those making over $50,000 per year, saying that would be valuable to identity thieves. He selected veterans who'd received compensation or a pension, those who went to a VA medical center and those who'd had a VA financial assessment. He even made fake credit cards and had the equipment to do that. He was picked up in a bathroom when he went to the VA to steal a server.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to one charge in exchange for having the others dropped. Fast-forward to now: He's just been sentenced to 46 months, plus two years of supervised release.

What took so long?

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

EDITOR'S NOTE: Please italicize "Mnemiopsis leidyi" and "Dunaliella salina" and drop quote marks.

---

* The fuller your refrigerator, the more energy-efficient it is.

* In 2005, a Powerball drawing had a stunning 110 second-place winners, all of whom attributed their luck to ... a fortune cookie. No foul play was involved, just a Chinese fortune cookie distribution factory named Wonton Food, which happened to correctly foretell five of the six winning numbers. Each grateful recipient took home between $100,000 and $500,000.

* Master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock was an ovophobe, or someone who is frightened of eggs.

* Children of identical twins are genetically siblings, not cousins.

* Notwithstanding the fact it has no feathers, beak or talons, the Goodyear Blimp is the official bird of Redondo Beach, California.

* James Cameron sold the film rights to "The Terminator" for $1. It went on to earn a worldwide total of $78.3 million at the box office in 1984.

* The comb jelly, aka the warty comb jelly, sea walnut or "Mnemiopsis leidyi," is the only known animal to have a transient anus -- or, in more common parlance, a disappearing butt.

* The green code in "The Matrix" was actually created from symbols in the code designer's wife's sushi cookbook.

* Comic Sans, designed by Vincent Connare in 1995, has been labeled the world's most hated font. Even its creator isn't much of a fan, admitting that he has only used it once, to write a complaint letter to his internet provider. At least he received a refund.

* Australia's Lake Hillier and Hutt Lagoon are known for their vibrant pink and lilac hues, due to the presence of the algae "Dunaliella salina."

***

Thought for the Day: "There is something beautiful about all scars of whatever nature. A scar means the hurt is over, the wound is closed and healed, done with." -- Harry Crews

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

GOOD DETECTIVE WORK WORKS WELL

---

East dealer.

East-West vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K 5

[H] A J 6 3 2

[D] K 6

[C] J 9 4 3

WEST

[S] J 10 8

[H] 5 4

[D] 9 8 5 4 2

[C] 10 7 5

EAST

[S] A Q 9 7 3

[H] 9

[D] J 10 7 3

[C] K Q 6

SOUTH

[S] 6 4 2

[H] K Q 10 8 7

[D] A Q

[C] A 8 2

The bidding:

East South West North

1 [S] 2 [H] Pass 4 [H]

Opening lead -- jack of spades.

The bidding by the opponents often helps declarer find his best line of play. In this deal, for example, South has a far greater chance of making four hearts because of East's opening bid than he would if East-West had remained silent. East's one-spade opening drew a neat blueprint for declarer to follow to a successful conclusion.

West led the jack of spades, and East took the king with the ace and cashed the queen. East then returned the jack of diamonds.

Having already lost two tricks, South's problem was to avoid two club losers. This could not be done against most divisions of the East-West cards, but South found the winning solution by relying largely on the clues furnished by the bidding.

Declarer could see 12 points in dummy and 15 points in his own hand. This left only 13 points to account for East's opening bid, and even that number had been reduced to 12 by West's lead of the jack of spades. East was therefore virtually certain to hold both the king and queen of clubs. All that remained was to take advantage of this knowledge.

Declarer won the jack of diamonds with the queen, drew two rounds of trump, and ruffed his last spade in dummy. He then played the king of diamonds to the ace and led a low club.

When West followed low, declarer played the nine. East won with the king but then had to return a spade, a diamond or a club, and whichever he chose was bound to give South the rest of the tricks.

Of course, if East had held the ten of clubs in addition to the K-Q, this line of play would not have worked. But in that case, no other approach would have been successful either.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.