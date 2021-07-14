Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

American Legion -- Third Friday Dinner

The Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 Third Friday Benefit Dinner will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Legion Post in Pineville. The building is located next door to Cornerstone Bank on Highway W. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and Legion members and will feature catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, hush muffins, dessert and drinks. A donation of $9 is requested. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available.

For more information, call 417-845-8757 or 417-389-0937.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

July 20 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission. The museum has three exhibit rooms, with the Linebarger Room and the Harter Room focused on the time period of 1915 through 1964, and the third one, the Cooper Room, covering 1965 to present, plus a very nice gift shop with a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs for sale. Tours of the Settler's Cabin next door to the museum are also offered or visitors may prefer to stay inside the museum and watch a video of the cabin tour, which highlights furnishings inside the cabin. The cabin was built circa 1912 at the northwest corner of what is now Highlands Blvd. and Glasgow. It was moved in 1974 to another location and then moved to the museum grounds in 2019. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone: 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon to fill your fridge with fresh goods or to simply visit with your neighbors.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts.

Property Owners Association POA

Riordan Hall has expanded hours and options as health pandemic restrictions have lifted. The whirlpool has reopened; exercise and fitness class reservations are no longer needed, all the exercise equipment now has been reconfigured back into the main fitness room. The main auditorium is once again open for golf banquets, receptions and other events. Card playing, crafts and other activities are resuming. Riordan Hall hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, all pavilions are now open for reservations

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The beach at Lake Avalon features a swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

International Food Festival

The Aug. 14, offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Italian cuisine. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 11. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

The last event will be held on Oct. 9 with Oktoberfest to host German fare.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services. In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their covid vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed. Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks. As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. More than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 bloody marys and mimosas at a little bistro coffee bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.