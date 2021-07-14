Bella Vista Club News

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines this question: How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself? The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: The Closing of the Muslim Mind by Robert Riley; Father Of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern, by Victor Davis Hanson; Rise of Christianity, by Rodney Stark; Al Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order, by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. They read only a chapter or two at a time and provide a synopsis prior to discussions. They share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista every Thursday at 9 a.m. with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation, and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The Club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings, and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5x5-inch canvases for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Friday at Riordan Hall to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow artists. Paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining is more than welcome, just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 with questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery is now open. Classes that have resumed are intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets at 10 a.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. Members do various needlework projects, such as knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving and embroidery. Everyone works on their own projects. On the first Monday of the month, there is a meeting, social, and show and tell. Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card, otherwise, just show your card at the desk and there is no fee. Please call or text Rosalyn Sloan at 479-276-2033 with any questions. New members are welcome.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0532 meets every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The weigh-in is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., followed by the meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. The TOPS Mission Statement: To support our members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly. The support network through TOPS and its members gives the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

The Saturday, June 26, 2021, meeting included the installation of officers for the year and club committees (volunteers) approval.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting which ends at 10 a.m. at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club board has decided to return to holding an in-person general meeting for the first time in over a year. Most members are in an age bracket that has been vaccinated, which mitigates risk; but considering the current surge in covid-19 among the non-vaccinated, we would highly recommend masking and observing social distancing if that applies to you.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew a membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include help clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. There is a large amount of additional information on the website.

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Highlands Church Choir Room 371 on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required -- just a love for singing. There are three performance concerts and a few sing-outs per year. Many music styles and genres are performed. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday night. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the 20s through the 70s and songs from a couple of Broadway musicals. For more information, contact John Matthews at 479-268-5391.

Andandte Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will not meet again until September. More programs will be offered through June 2022. Andante appreciates the public's support and looks forward to presenting many events in the new season. Please visit andantemusicclub.org or [email protected] for more information.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.