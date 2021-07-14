Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Community Church

Join in Praise Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, in the sanctuary. If you would like to sing or play an instrument as a group or solo or just sing together as a church family, join us in praising God through song and testimony! Please contact the church office if you would like to participate. Praise time will be followed by fellowship time with desserts, finger foods and drinks.

Men's Fellowship begins a new study on John R.W. Stott's book, "The Message of the Sermon on the Mount" at 8 a.m. Monday, July 19, in the overflow area. All men are welcome to join.

Worship service is 10 a.m. Sunday.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 or by email at [email protected] Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church services -- Sunday school at 9 a.m.; church service at 10:30 a.m. You are welcome to contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Chancel Choir and Chancel Bells are resuming practice on Aug. 4. If interested, please contact Larry Zehring at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

40 Years of Potluck recipe book -- there are 104 different contributors of about 400 recipes, most of which have been cooked for some event at the church over the years. The books are $15 each and are for sale in the church office.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Please wear a mask if you have not been covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday beginning Tuesday, June 29, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall. $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services have resumed at Highlands Church at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the church website for those wanting to worship from home. You can join online at humcbv.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended), Sunday school and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Pastor Hass leads the Bible study on creation, evolution and intelligent design in the fellowship hall.

The "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. July 25, in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.