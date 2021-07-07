Weekly Vista Obituaries for July 7, 2021

Ronald Winston Carter

Ronald Winston Carter died June 19, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev., after more than a year of battling cancer.

He was born in Bay City, Mich., to Winston and Margaret Carter on Feb. 28, 1945. The family settled in Carthage, Mo., soon after. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1963. He attended Ozark Christian College, graduating with a bachelor of theology degree in 1968. On July 12, 1968, he married Pamela Storms of Kokomo, Ind. His full-time pastoral ministry took the family to Kansas, Ohio, California where he served the Napa area for over 20 years, and finally Bella Vista, where he pastored a church his father, Winston, had founded decades earlier. He retired from full-time pastoral ministry and relocated to Las Vegas in 2016 to be close to family. He was a sports fan and enjoyed traveling the world.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pam; his son, Blake Carter; daughter-in-law, Heather of Springfield, Ill.; his daughter, Brett Detken; son-in-law, Patrick of Las Vegas; and five grandchildren.

He will be buried in Carthage, Mo., beside his parents and grandparents. His life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at New Life Church, Bella Vista, and again at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Hope Church in Las Vegas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Pioneer Bible Translators pioneerbible.com.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.