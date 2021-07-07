RELIGION: Take the road less traveled, seize the moment

We've reached the mid-way point in 2021. A half-year behind us, a half-year to go. Have you thought about what the remaining months can be?

Earl Nightengale noted that if you will spend one hour a day on the same subject for five years, you can become an expert on that subject. True, no doubt, but forget for a moment about five years and an hour every day.

Think instead about the next six months, thirty minutes a day.

What headway could you make in one area of your life? Maybe attaining expert status is not realistic, but serious progress is.

• You could become conversationally proficient in a second language.

• You could learn to play the guitar; in six months you can reach the level of "decent."

• You could walk 300 plus miles.

• You could get in great physical shape.

• You could do a masters-level study of your favorite subject, such as church history.

• You could study magic tricks and be proficient enough to do children's time during worship (my personal choice).

• You could dig in-depth into one of the gospels or one of Paul's letters until you own it.

The next 180 days will come and go, along with this 90-hour block of time. How will you invest it?

Some will watch 90 more hours of cat videos on YouTube. Some will catch an additional 90 hours of zzz's. Some will do whatever they feel like doing at the moment.

And some, those willing to take the road less traveled, will seize the moment, using it to move forward in the calling God has placed on their lives.

"The hands of the diligent will rule." (Proverbs 12:24)

