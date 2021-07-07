Police Reports

Monday, June 21

11:35 p.m. Police arrested Wendy Conrad, 45, during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71, in connection with felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as felony tampering with physical evidence and possession of prohibited articles in jail.

Tuesday, June 22

3:24 a.m. Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 71. A tanker truck caught on fire and, according to the dispatch log, the fire was caused by faulty brakes.

8:07 p.m. Police received a complaint of a loud bike on Hampstead Road.

Wednesday, June 23

1:22 a.m. Police received a complaint of loud music on Witherby Drive. Officers did not find any unusual noise levels.

9:48 a.m. The animal control officer relocated a snake that was found in a building on Sunset Drive.

Thursday, June 24

4:05 a.m. Police received and investigated a traffic complaint involving what appeared to be a load of raw chicken spilled on U.S. Highway 71.

5:48 p.m. Police received a walk-in report from someone who had been scammed out of $1,600.

Friday, June 25

1:27 a.m. Police received a report of someone throwing rocks from the woods at people swimming near the Lake Avalon beach.

9:41 a.m. Police arrested Neta Harris, 42, in connection with aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after responding to a disturbance on Platz Lane.

10:13 p.m. Police received a call about a loud crash and broken residence window on Taluna Lane. The department assigned extra patrols to the area.

Saturday, June 26

11:22 p.m. Police responded to a possible attempted breaking and entering on Dogwood Drive. According to the dispatch log, someone saw two people with a crowbar near their vehicle and, once spotted, the individuals took off.

5:38 p.m. Police received a walk-in report of $500 stolen from inside someone's vehicle.

Sunday, June 27

5:31 p.m. Police arrested Ramona Monna, 43, on out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:56 p.m. Police arrested Michael Harms, 57, in connection with criminal trespassing and a warrant after responding to a trespassing call on Merritt Drive.