The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Parade part of Bella Vista Independence Day celebration

by Keith Bryant | July 7, 2021 at 10:55 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lois Carlson, left, directs the Ecuminical Church Orchestra playing a patriotic medley before last Saturday's Independence day celebration.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lois Carlson (left) directs the Ecumenical Church Orchestra in playing a patriotic medley before last Saturday's Independence Day celebration.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Representatives of each military branch present their flags during last Saturday's Independence Day parade.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Members of the NWA Historical Society kick off Saturday's Independence Day parade by firing a civil war cannon.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Sophisticated Ladies tap dance group performs as part of the pre-parade show.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Retired Col. Jim Parsons addresses the crowd at the Sugar Creek Center before the Independence Day parade last Saturday, July 3.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Parade participants, organizers and audience members gather for a photo before last Saturday's Independence Day parade.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista One display in the parade was a World War II era half-track manned by individuals in period costumes and followed by a matching Jeep.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Representatives of each military branch present their branches' flags during last Saturday's Independence Day parade.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Representatives of each military branch present their branches' flags during last Saturday's Independence Day parade.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Members of the NWA Historical Society kick off Saturday's Independence Day parade by firing a civil war cannon.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Members of the NWA Historical Society kick off Saturday's Independence Day parade by firing a civil war cannon.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Sophisticated Ladies tapdance group performs as part of the pre-parade show.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Sophisticated Ladies tapdance group performs as part of the pre-parade show.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Parade participants, organizers and audience members gather for a photo before last Saturday's Independence Day parade.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Parade participants, organizers and audience members gather for a photo before last Saturday's Independence Day parade.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista One display in the parade was a World War II era halftrack manned by individuals in period costumes and followed by a matching Jeep.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista One display in the parade was a World War II era halftrack manned by individuals in period costumes and followed by a matching Jeep.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Retired Col. Jim Parsons addresses the crowd at the Sugar Creek Center before the Independence Day parade last Saturday, July 3.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Retired Col. Jim Parsons addresses the crowd at the Sugar Creek Center before the Independence Day parade last Saturday, July 3.

Print Headline: Parade part of Bella Vista Independence Day celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT