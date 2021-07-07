Parade part of Bella Vista Independence Day celebration

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lois Carlson (left) directs the Ecumenical Church Orchestra in playing a patriotic medley before last Saturday's Independence Day celebration.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Representatives of each military branch present their flags during last Saturday's Independence Day parade.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Members of the NWA Historical Society kick off Saturday's Independence Day parade by firing a civil war cannon.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Sophisticated Ladies tap dance group performs as part of the pre-parade show.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Retired Col. Jim Parsons addresses the crowd at the Sugar Creek Center before the Independence Day parade last Saturday, July 3.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Parade participants, organizers and audience members gather for a photo before last Saturday's Independence Day parade.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista One display in the parade was a World War II era half-track manned by individuals in period costumes and followed by a matching Jeep.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Representatives of each military branch present their branches' flags during last Saturday's Independence Day parade.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Members of the NWA Historical Society kick off Saturday's Independence Day parade by firing a civil war cannon.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The Sophisticated Ladies tapdance group performs as part of the pre-parade show.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Parade participants, organizers and audience members gather for a photo before last Saturday's Independence Day parade.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista One display in the parade was a World War II era halftrack manned by individuals in period costumes and followed by a matching Jeep.