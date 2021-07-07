Panther or leopard sighting reported in Bella Vista

Ed Eaves almost didn't believe his eyes. The encounter with a big black cat was so quick, he didn't have time to capture a photo.

"Did I see what I saw?" he wondered.

The quick look at what appeared to be a black panther occurred Friday evening, June 11, as Eaves was headed westbound on Trafalgar.

As he rounded a corner, he saw something unusual.

Nearly 100 yards away, a large animal, moving like a cat, appeared before him.

"I'm describing a leopard that just shouldn't be here," he said.

Eaves said he approached the intersection of Wendron Lane and Trafalgar Road, where the cat was located.

Though it was nearing dusk, Eaves said he could see just fine. He was just surprised to see this big, black catlike creature out in the open, not the deep Ozarks woods.

As he approached the animal, it continued to cross Trafalgar and head north into the woods. Eaves believes the animal then headed toward the ravine at the bottom of the hill. The Walker Bluff Shelter seems like a natural place for it to head, he said.

Eaves submitted information to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. He also spoke with a Game and Fish officer, who reportedly said the animal might have escaped or was released from somewhere else, as they are not native to the area.

Eaves said he contacted Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari in Gentry, which said they were not missing any big cats.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesperson Keith Stephens said the state agency receives about 200 such reports each year. Officers try to verify those reports through normal investigations, he said, from his Little Rock post.

Officers look for physical evidence such as footprints, hair rubbed on a tree, or a food source. Many times, an animal will drag off some food source, and keep coming back to it, he added.

Black panthers do not exist, but the creature could be a dark leopard, or a light-colored mountain lion which could appear dark if it's in the shadows or certain light, he said.

Seeing a dark leopard in a fairly urban area would be "very, very, very strange ... but not impossible," Stephens said.

Usually, reports of dark leopards or mountain lions turn out to a dog or a feral cat, he said.

However, there is a report on file of a hunter killing a mountain lion in Arkansas, he said.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, black panther is a "colloquial term used to refer to large felines classified in the genus Panthera that are characterized by a coat of black fur or large concentrations of black spots set against a dark background. The term black panther is most frequently applied to black-coated leopards (Panthera pardus) of Africa and Asia and jaguars (P. onca) of Central and South America; black-furred variants of these species are also called black leopards and black jaguars, respectively. In addition, the term is sometimes used to describe dark-coloured bobcats, lynx, jaguarundis, tigers, and pumas (cougars), even though reports of black-coloured representatives of some species, such as the puma, have not been confirmed." -- Rafferty, J.P. (2020, May 29). Black panther. Encyclopedia Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/animal/black-panther-mammal.

In a story covered by KFSM in February of 2019, Kibler Police Chief Roger Green said he saw a large, black catlike animal and recorded it from his duck blind during the previous November.

Kibler is approximately an hour and 23 miles south of Bella Vista.

Green reportedly has been contacted by the Discovery Channel about his footage.

Though Eaves does not have a video or photos, he's considered installing a trail camera in his vehicle, just in case a similar incident occurs.

He doesn't want to scare people and isn't overly concerned about people hiking the Back 40 Trail near the Buckingham trailhead, near the incident's location.

Being aware of one's surroundings, however, is always a positive.

Eaves is certain his landscape definitely included something unusual that day.

"I have no doubt that it was a very large feline with a long tail."

Courtesy photo The black panther that Ed Eaves saw was headed toward the Walker Bluff Shelter in Bella Vista.