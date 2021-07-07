OPINION: Thank God for caring people

On June 13th, a young woman fell into Beaver Lake at the Prairie Creek area and drowned. She was found and removed two days later on June 15th and taken to the coroner's department for a normal follow-up to a drowning. It was a tragic event, and she was deeply missed by her family, which came together from all over Arkansas and other states to support one another.

During the past several years, too many people have drowned in Beaver Lake (and I suppose in other lakes as well). Sometimes there are circumstances involved that clearly indicated danger, but many times the single most important item in the situation was the neglect to wear a life jacket. Life jackets are relatively cheap, and while they are a "pain" to wear, they do save lives.

Life is like that. It's uncomfortable to wear a mask to help control covid-19 and obtaining a vaccination takes a willingness and effort, but both save lives. Regardless of the semantics involved about personal freedom, the fear of the unknown, and politics; these two things coupled with maintaining an acceptable distance between people have saved lives. Indeed, just think about the millions of lives lost around the world and in our own country to covid-19. It just makes sense to do whatever is available to save human lives, even if sometimes it is uncomfortable.

Frankly, it is embarrassing (and scary) to note that Arkansas ranks 49th among all states in the percentage of people who have been vaccinated, with only around 33% receiving a shot, and is now experiencing a significant increase of people contacting covid-19 or a variant. People are dying daily because of people not getting vaccinated in Arkansas. Medical personnel are reporting that 99% of those hospitalized or dying have not been vaccinated.

On the other hand, I was greatly impressed with the outpouring of support people provided to the family of this drowning victim. Since it was my privilege to be a part of the chaplaincy team ministering at Beaver Lake in early June. Let me share what I saw.

Here was a Hispanic family with members and friends from many places coming together for mutual support during a crisis. Where were they going to stay while they waited? What were they going to do about having food, water, and sanitation facilities? Who was going to care for them? Life was going on at the marina surrounding the drowning scene as if nothing was wrong, but there was a family waiting and hurting while people were searching for their loved one.

But there were others who were not ignoring this family. From the very beginning of the search, Benton County Sheriff's chaplains were present with the family from sunup to after dark providing spiritual support and a liaison with the Search Team. All of these chaplains are volunteers and do not get paid for helping others.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies secured the search area and provided for a dive team to locate the missing person's body. They both maintained security for the area and adequately handled the media, which was obviously present to cover the story. In addition, all of them were most gracious to everyone they encountered. The Sheriff's Office initially volunteered its sub-station as a place where the waiting family could hang out while waiting, and when the victim was found and removed, the Benton County Sheriff, the chief deputy, and the lead chaplain went together to take the news to the waiting family.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department also was present to help provide some of the necessities needed by the family. When it appeared that it would take a longer time to locate and retrieve the victim, they also made arrangements to move the family to a vacation unit nearby which was much more comfortable. Fire Department personnel are among the kindest and most helpful people at a crisis scene like this.

And, then there were the others. Walmart sent over a huge amount of water and other drinks plus boxes of power bars for the family. Casey's sent over several large pizzas. Others stopped by to provide friendly support, and someone brought in at least 10 Chinese meals. All of this was without charge. While most of the world rushed on, there were caring people who made a difference in this family's life.

Despite the efforts to help, it is not possible to actually remove the pain and grief families go through at a time like this, but you may be sure this family (and other families) will remember for a long time the volunteers and emergency personnel who helped them during this horrible time of waiting. We need to thank God for caring people.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.