OPINION: BV Historical Society thank you

The Bella Vista Historical Society board would like to thank everyone who had lunch or dinner at the Bella Vista Bar & Grill or Lakepoint restaurants on Wednesday, June 30, since that was "Give Back Wednesday" for our organization.

We were excited to see that both restaurants were packed at the dinner hour, with customers at times even having to wait for a table. This was an important event for us since our museum was closed for most of 2020 due to the pandemic so we were unable to conduct normal fundraising.

As co-authors of the new pictorial history book, "Bella Vista Images of America," we held a book signing in the Country Club lobby on June 30, and are very pleased with the number of books sold. All profits and royalties from this book, just published in April, are going to our museum. If you missed out on getting a book, they are also available at the museum, which is now open Fridays through Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. It's located at Highway 71 and Kingsland, next to the former American Legion building. We invite you to stop by. We have exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history, and our gift shop carries a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs. Thank you for your support!

Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips

Co-Presidents

Bella Vista Historical Society