July 1 meeting brings full house

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held its monthly meeting at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday evening, July 1, with more than 30 in attendance.

Dale Phillips, the new president, accepted the gavel from Chuck Pribbernow, who has been president since the Round Table first met in May 2019, and he has agreed to continue on as vice-president.

The speaker at this meeting was Matt McCoy, a history professor at the University of Arkansas in Ft. Smith. He spoke on the role of Kansas troops, especially the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment, in Civil War battles, including those at Honey Springs in the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma), Poison Springs in Arkansas, and at Westport in the Kansas City area.

The next Round Table meeting will feature Terry Winschel, who will be speaking about the Battle of Vicksburg, Miss. He retired in 2012 as chief historian of Vicksburg National Military Park but had served for many years in the National Park Service at several locations. He has written a number of books and articles about the Civil War.

In anticipation of the increased interest in this speaker, the 7 p.m. Aug. 5 meeting has been moved to the Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista.

For more information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.