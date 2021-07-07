The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

July 1 meeting brings full house

July 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held its monthly meeting at the Bella Vista Historical Museum Thursday evening, July 1, with over 30 in attendance. Dale Phillips, the new president, accepted the gavel from Chuck Pribbernow, who has been president since the Round Table first met in May, 2019, and he has agreed to continue on as Vice-President. The speaker at this meeting was Dr. Matt McCoy, history professor at the University of Arkansas in Ft. Smith. He spoke on the role of Kansas troops, especially the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment, in Civil War battles including those at Honey Springs in the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma), Poison Springs in Arkansas, and at Westport in the Kansas City area. The next Round Table meeting will feature Terry Winschel, who will be speaking about the Battle of Vicksburg, Mississippi. He retired in 2012 as Chief Historian of Vicksburg National Military Park, but had served for many years in the National Park Service at several locations. He has written a number of books and articles about the Civil War. In anticipation of the increased interest in this speaker, the 7 p.m. Aug. 5 meeting has been moved to the Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. For more information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held its monthly meeting at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday evening, July 1, with more than 30 in attendance.

Dale Phillips, the new president, accepted the gavel from Chuck Pribbernow, who has been president since the Round Table first met in May 2019, and he has agreed to continue on as vice-president.

The speaker at this meeting was Matt McCoy, a history professor at the University of Arkansas in Ft. Smith. He spoke on the role of Kansas troops, especially the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment, in Civil War battles, including those at Honey Springs in the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma), Poison Springs in Arkansas, and at Westport in the Kansas City area.

The next Round Table meeting will feature Terry Winschel, who will be speaking about the Battle of Vicksburg, Miss. He retired in 2012 as chief historian of Vicksburg National Military Park but had served for many years in the National Park Service at several locations. He has written a number of books and articles about the Civil War.

In anticipation of the increased interest in this speaker, the 7 p.m. Aug. 5 meeting has been moved to the Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista.

For more information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Print Headline: July 1 meeting brings full house

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Little hoping to make immediate impact with Hogs
by Bob Holt
Drillers taking aim at trip to state tournament
by Jason Avery
Oilers set to start play in tournament
by Jason Avery
Avant won’t let injury disrupt freshman season
by Bob Holt
Oilers’ winning streak ends with extra-inning loss
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT