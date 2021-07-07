Hutchinson Realty still in the family

Hutchinson Realty has a new owner, new logo and new location but is still the same family-owned company it has been since 1985.

Founder John Hutchinson retired and sold the business to his son, Eric Hutchinson, in December. The company recently moved to Sugar Creek Center.

John said, before he started Hutchinson Realty, he was with Vacation Rentals for three and a half years. In the last two years of that time, he earned his broker's license. Then he started out on his own and started sending out letters and knocking on doors, he said. He started out in a small office on Highway 71 near Suits Us Drive.

"It was a terrible location and we were cramped for space," he said.

He moved the business once to another rental location for a few years and then in 1999 bought The Plaza, where Hutchinson Realty was located for 32 years.

Eric joined his father in the business in 1996. At the time there were six agents. By 2005 they had 35 agents, Eric said.

"In 2008 the economy tanked," he said. "Real estate in Northwest Arkansas went through a recession."

He said ReMax, Coldwell Banker, and Lindsay and Associates closed their Bella Vista offices.

"We survived. We didn't shut our doors. We stayed alive during that time period," he said.

Now the company has 17 agents and is hoping to grow.

"I'm excited about the future," Eric said.

He explained technology has evolved quite a bit since the business was established and continues to evolve. When John started the business, there were no computers to speak of, he said. There were MLS (multiple listing service) books that came out every two weeks. Now that information is all available digitally. At the former location, there were 25 offices, but agents had changed to doing business from their homes or cars more frequently than from the office because they could work digitally, he said. Because he does not need an office for an agent, that allows him to recruit more agents, which is exciting, he said.

Within six months, all the company's files will be on the cloud, and there will be no paper files in the office, he added. Social media has become an important part of the business with listings and services being shared online.

The company also has a new website featuring a free home evaluation tool and the ability to search every listing in Northwest Arkansas from the individual agents' pages. The website is also linked to the company's Facebook page.

"We've shifted from old school to new school," Eric said. "Same old name, but a little more cutting-edge technology."

Some things have not changed. The company's motto, since 1996, "The most trusted name in real estate," remains the same.

Eric added, "We are a family-owned business. We are not a franchise." He went on to say that there is no corporate oversight of the medium-sized company and that it promotes family values and principles and always vets its agents.

"Even though we have changed and evolved, we haven't changed from the original values he started in 1985. The core values this company is built on will never change as long as I'm in charge," he said.