Fireworks show a hit

by Keith Bryant | July 7, 2021 at 11:10 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fireworks create vibrant splashes of color in the sky over the Loch Lomond dam.

Bella Vista's annual fireworks show drew a huge crowd, filling the Loch Lomond dam park and spreading into an adjacent parking area.

Fire Chief Steve Sims said the department put in two days of preparation to launch fireworks, starting by clearing brush and performing a controlled burn to keep the top edges of the dam from catching fire during the show, before setting up racks for mortar tubes Friday afternoon.

Department staff started setting up the mortars themselves, running ignition wires to them and testing those wires for continuity Saturday morning, he said, finishing mid-afternoon.

The end result was 620 mortars with around 2,500 smaller shots split across three portions of the show -- an opener, a middle section and a grand finale that should put together a 25- to 30-minute show, he explained.

One attendee, Luke Hill, of Rogers, said that he's tried multiple shows in different cities but his family has come out to the Bella Vista show for the past three years.

"We found this one out here and we like it," he said. "They do a good job."

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fireworks burst over the Loch Lomond Dam during the annual fireworks show Saturday.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A huge crowd gathers to watch the Bella Vista fireworks show at the Loch Lomond dam.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Spectators are briefly illuminated as fireworks burst overhead.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rogers resident Braxton Hill, 8, left, stands by while Luke Hill lights a sparkler for Hendrix Hill and Beckit Hill watches at the base of the Loch Lomond dam before Saturday night's fireworks show.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mortar tubes sit on top of the Loch Lomond dam ready to go fire off. Fire Chief Steve Sims said the department set up 620 mortars and had approximately 2,500 single shot fireworks ready to go.

