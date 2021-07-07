Construction requires lane closures at Bella Vista Bypass interchange

BENTON COUNTY -- Construction to build the new Highway 549 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires various lane closures at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/Highway 71/Highway 549 interchange to continue with pavement, bridge, and traffic signal construction. Alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Highway 71/Walton Blvd., Highway 549/Bella Vista Bypass, and I-49 ramps during overnight hours Wednesday, July 7 through Friday, July 23.

• Sunday nights | 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Monday-Thursday nights | 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday nights | 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

This project (Job CA0903) is part of ARDOT's Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.