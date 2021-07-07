Cards and Games

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 29 were: first -- Jim and Janet Callarman; second -- Melodee and Stan Neukircher; third -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; fourth -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Dave and Rita Backer.

Game time begins at 5 p.m. now since Riordan closes at 8 p.m. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 30 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Pinochle

The Thursday evening pinochle group plays at Riordan Hall every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact George Fellers for additional information at 479-644-1976.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Stan Neukircher; third, Alan Akey.

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) has restarted at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional details.