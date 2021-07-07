Bluebird cam provides new view of old favorites

Jay Hoyt and his wife, Sandra Simmons, have always been interested in bluebirds. Before moving to Bella Vista four years ago, they had bluebird boxes in Oklahoma. But, lately, their interest has moved to an even higher level.

"Sandy has said for years we are bluebird nerds. Now I say we are bluebird nerds beyond words," Hoyt said recently. The difference is technology.

Many people enjoy watching "eagle-cams," Hoyt said. That gave him the idea to install a bluebird cam in his backyard.

He found what he needed on the Internet. It's a tiny camera, the size of a box of matches, that can be installed in the ceiling of a bluebird box. It uses Wi-Fi. The feed from the camera can be accessed through an app from anywhere online. In fact, Hoyt said, he has family out of state that enjoys watching the bluebirds in his backyard.

"Sometimes we sit on the deck observing the birds coming and going while also watching what's going on inside the box with our phone or iPad," he said. They've already watched one family of four fledglings hatch, grow up, and leave the nest. There may be more before the end of the summer. They used to have to lift the lid of their bluebird box and peek in to see how the birds were doing.

The birds make their nests out of grass and pine straw. People who care for bluebird boxes usually clean out each nest as the fledglings vacate it so another new next can be built in the box.

Bluebirds, Hoyt said, only lay one egg a day. They usually wait until all their eggs are laid before they start brooding. That way all eggs hatch at the same time.

Before he had the camera, he wondered what the birds did with eggshells.

"I had always wondered if they carried the eggshells out like they do the waste. Now I know the mom eats the shells once the babies hatch. It is fascinating to watch mom or dad bring a grasshopper or caterpillar larger than the baby's head, then place it in one mouth, take it out and keep putting it into another until one of the babies finally swallows it," he wrote in an email.

Hoyt and wife had planned to retire in Bella Vista but decided to get a head start when their son and two grandchildren moved to Bentonville.

They moved to the area four years ago and both are still working. Jay Holt used to be a full-time minister, but now he's part-time as a minister and also drives a bus for the Arkansas Arts Academy where his grandchildren attend school. His wife is a practitioner at Highlands Oncology.

Besides bluebirds, the couple enjoys fishing, kayaking, and hiking around Bella Vista. Hoyt said he plays golf, but doesn't seem to have time to play as much as he would like.

He was born in Louisiana, went to college in Texas and lived in several cities before settling in northwest Arkansas.