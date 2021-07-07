Bella Vista Yard of Month for July

Congratulations to Ron Rogers and his son Chris, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month.

Ron has lived in Arkansas most of his life and at 6 Swanage Drive for four years. He and his son have totally transformed the yard since moving in. Ron is the designer, installer and weeder, while Chris helps with the heavy lifting. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach. Ron has always loved plants, and Chris says his dad can make anything grow and flourish.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks you, Ron and Chris, for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected] or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

