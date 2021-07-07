Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon to fill your fridge with fresh goods or to simply visit with your neighbors. You can always refer to the Facebook page for any possible cancellation of the market each Sunday.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts.

International Food Festival

The July 9 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Jamaican cuisine (stewed chicken, rice and peas, fried sweet bread and mandarin orange cake). It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is July 6. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month, Italian cuisine will be celebrated. Everyone is welcome.

American Legion-Third Friday Dinner

The Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 Third Friday Benefit Dinner with serving beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Legion Post in Pineville. The building is located next door to Cornerstone Bank on Highway W. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and Legion members. It will feature catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, hush muffins, dessert, and drinks. A donation of $9 is requested. Everyone is welcome. Dine-in or carry-out is available.

For information call 417-845-8757 or 417-389-0937.

Bella Vista Community Band

The schedule of future performances will be available soon and published in The Weekly Vista as well as on the Facebook page of Bella Vista Community Band. Prime Cut is slated to be available for all future concert performances.

The band is looking for new members. Currently, band members come from Holiday Island, Neosho, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Bella Vista, so a band of many communities. There are no auditions and many had not played in over 40 years upon joining. They enjoy young members of school communities to join, allowing them summer practice. Practices are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church at 75 East Lancashire Boulevard in Bella Vista.

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is now open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with exhibits representing 100-plus years of Bella Vista history. Its gift shop carries a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise, including honey that comes directly from local Benton County hives. Admission is free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone: 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, closed from 1 to 2 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services. In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their covid vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected] or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed. Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks. As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. More than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 bloody marys and mimosas at a little bistro coffee bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Property Owners Association -- POA

Riordan Hall has expanded hours and options as health pandemic restrictions have lifted. The whirlpool has reopened; exercise and fitness class reservations are no longer needed, all the exercise equipment now has been reconfigured back into the main fitness room. The main auditorium is once again open for golf banquets, receptions and other events. Card playing, crafts and other activities are resuming. Riordan Hall hours are now 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, all pavilions are now open for reservations

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The beach at Lake Avalon features a swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The shaded VIP lounge comes with chairs and is often rented for family get-togethers. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrounding Area

Art on the Bricks

Downtown Rogers Art Walk shares talent of autistic and disadvantaged artists

The July Art on the Bricks Art Walk is featuring the collaboration of galleries showcasing the music and art of individuals with autism, sensory processing disorders and intellectual disabilities. "Art on the Spectrum" is coming to downtown Rogers galleries, Into+View Art Gallery & Studios and Studio 300, both located at 300 N Second Street, Suites A & B, and Rogers Experimental House, located at 121 W. Walnut Street. The galleries will highlight the creative works of these sometimes-overlooked individuals. Additional pop-up galleries will be showcasing a wide range of art by regional artists throughout downtown Rogers. The monthly event is set for Thursday, July 8, with art exhibits on display from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. and live music from 4:30 to 7:30 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Into+View Art Gallery & Studios and Rogers Experimental House are showcasing the art of clients from Life Styles Inc. of Fayetteville. The Life Styles art program provides students the opportunity to learn fine art skills, to produce beautiful work, and to communicate their thoughts, feelings, emotions, hopes and dreams. The Life Styles Inc. Blair Center is an art center with gifted instructors who help clients express themselves through multiple mediums. The clients partake in painting, drawing, mixed media, lapidary and 3D art.

Adult development director, Lindsay Broshears, and art instructor, Rosalind Waiwaiole, assisted in the team effort to bring the works to downtown Rogers.

Broshears explained the importance of art in the lives of clients. "Art is a universal language. We interact with people on a daily basis and communicate with them in a variety of ways, whether through verbal or written communication, physical actions, etc.," explained Broshears. "When communication is not as easy, when it can be a barrier, art is often the "action" to minimize that barrier." The organization provides a space where they feel safe and empowered to do so, regardless of any disability they may have, any sensory disorder that may limit them in other situations. "Our students are prolific artists because they are allowed to express themselves in the most authentic ways," Broshears concluded.

Adam Mangold, a 29-year-old with high functioning autism, began learning to play piano at the age of eight. He is performing during the July 8 Art Walk from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Studio 300. Mangold has studied piano for more than 21 years and is now poised to be a student-teacher under the supervision of the Institute of Music and Worship through the Arts, of Bella Vista. Adam has won numerous awards for music performance, including first place for solo piano in Arkansas and second place nationally.

"Music has given Adam more confidence in himself both socially and personally," explained Jim Mangold, Adam's father, a retired architect and also an artist. "His proficiency at piano allows him to succeed in areas that otherwise wouldn't have been possible," he continued. "As a result, he smiles more and now enjoys life with a purpose."

Adam will begin offering beginner to intermediate piano lessons at Studio 300 in Rogers beginning in July and encourages the families of individuals with special needs to sign up for classes. For more information, call Jim Mangold at 479-531-4470.

Studio 300 is also exhibiting photos by 17-year-old Quin Warsaw. He moved to Bella Vista with his family in 2017 when he first took up photography. He spends 10 to 12 hours each week in scenic spots, including Osage Park, Lake Atalanta, Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery, Bogle Park, Coler Trail, Crystal Bridges, Hobbs State Park, Pea Ridge Military Park, and throughout Bella Vista. Warsaw exhibits and sells his nature photography in art shows, galleries, contests and online.

He has amassed a following of fans through "Snappy's View," a private Facebook Group that he and his mom, Michelle Warsaw, administer. When asked about his participation in previous Art on the Bricks Art Walks, Michelle Warsaw replied, "Quin met more of his Facebook followers and what warmed my heart most of all was one of them asked Quin a series of questions about his photography," described Warsaw. "This time he didn't look at me to answer or freeze, he confidently answered them," she replied proudly. "Art on the Bricks is making a difference for Quin."

About Art on the Bricks Art Walk -- a program of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Art on the Bricks Art Walk is one element of downtown Rogers' vibrant arts and entertainment. Art on the Bricks showcases regional artists while enhancing the artistic and cultural opportunities of downtown Rogers. Talented artists, craftsmen and musicians, partner with downtown businesses to provide an opportunity to explore businesses and meet the artists in pop-up galleries. Businesses and artists change from month to month, and art experiences consistently provide new and interesting opportunities for the public to connect with the creative economy. The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce brought the monthly art walk under its direction in 2017 to expand its reach through Chamber social media platforms and newsletters and provide new member options for Chamber sponsorships. This also aligned the art walk with the Chamber's initiatives. Many downtown Rogers businesses support the art walk to help grow arts and culture downtown. For more information, visit www.artonthebricks.com.