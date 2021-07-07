Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club to conduct fly tying classes

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club is now taking registrations for fishing fly-tying classes that will begin in September 2021. The classes usually are held on Mondays and continue weekly through March of 2022. Introductory classes will be taught by Gary Rowland and other members. Classes begin at noon and generally last until 1:30 p.m. They are held at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

Class members have an opportunity to learn a hobby that could last a lifetime and enjoy a great social atmosphere. The club will be tying flies for trout and panfish. The cost for the classes includes membership in the club ($15), $15 for tying materials, and $20 for an instruction manual. Tool kits (including vises) are also available for purchase.

The Club meets every Thursday in Riordan Hall in Bella Vista, beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. Guests are always welcome. To register for classes, you are invited to attend a meeting or visit www.bvft.org.