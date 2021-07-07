Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club has endured the past 15-months and is planning future activities for current and new members. In June the meetings began again in Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Meetings are every Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. with a social hour followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Club is a fishing, conservation, and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The Club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings, and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. July 10, in Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Betty Blakeley will teach a class on acrylics with a pallet knife. Members and guests are asked to bring a 5x5-inch canvas, a couple of sizes of pallet knives, a liner brush, a small brush, a water container, and paper towels for this project. A re-purpose table will be set up at each meeting. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5x5-inch canvases for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club board has decided to return to holding an in-person general meeting for the first time in over a year. Most members are in an age bracket that has been vaccinated, which mitigates risk; but considering the current surge in covid-19 among the non-vaccinated, we would highly recommend masking and observing social distancing if that applies to you.

The next general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The program will be "Internet Searching," presented by Joel Ewing, and encompass the basics of web search engines, the most popular search engines, how to tell your browser to default to a different search engine, and ways to refine searches. Visitors and guests are welcome.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew a membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include help clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. There is a large amount of additional information on the website.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets at 10 a.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. Members do various needlework projects such as knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving, embroidery, etc. Everyone works on their own projects. On the first Monday of the month, there is a meeting, social, and show and tell. Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card, otherwise, just show your card at the desk and there is no fee. Please call or text Rosalyn Sloan at 479-276-2033 with any questions. New members are welcome.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery reopened July 5. Classes that have resumed are intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at New Life Church, located at 103 Riordan in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Elaine Vatalaro. The title of her presentation is "His Indescribable Gift" -- "You did not choose me but I chose you." The feature will be Beth Tracy & Friends, a "Musical Ensemble."

Breakfast is $10 and reservations are needed. Make a reservation or get information by calling Glenda at 479-876-5422 or emailing [email protected] Please wear a mask. This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings at the Highlands Church Choir Room 371 on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required -- just a love for singing. There are three performance concerts and a few sing-outs per year. Many music styles and genres are performed. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday night. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the 20s through the 70s and songs from a couple of Broadway musicals. For more information, contact John Matthews at 479-268-5391.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0532 meets every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The weigh-in is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., followed by the meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight with a great support and motivation system throughout the journey.

The TOPS pledge is: I am an intelligent person. I will control my emotions, not let my emotions control me. Every time I am tempted to use food to satisfy my frustrated desires, build up my injured ego, or dull my senses, I will remember -- I will take off pounds sensibly.

Andandte Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will not meet again until September. More programs will be offered through June 2022. Andante appreciates the public's support and looks forward to presenting many events in the new season. Please visit andantemusicclub.org or [email protected] for more information.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting which ends at 10 a.m. at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.