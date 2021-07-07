Bella Vista artists connect in Rogers

At 17, Bella Vista resident Quin Warsaw, also known as Snappy, is developing a photography business. On the evening of July 8, he will be one of the featured artists at the monthly Rogers art walk, Art on The Bricks, selling some of his nature photos.

Art on the Bricks has been held on the first Thursday of the month since late 2017, Karen Wagaman, vice president of downtown development for the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, said. They did take a hiatus because of covid-19 but are now back on schedule.

"The art walk is designed to showcase downtown Rogers and to give artists the chance to interact with customers," she explained. Each month has its own theme and the July theme is "Music and Arts on the Spectrum."

Warsaw's photography will be exhibited at Studio 300, located at 300 North Second Street.

Adam Mangold, who has studied piano for 21 years with Carolyn Buss at the Institute of Music and Worship and the Arts of Bella Vista, will be performing at the same location.

It's not unusual for people with autism to be interested in the arts, Wagaman said.

"Art gives them a way to communicate," she explained. She worked with Life Styles, a program that helps adults with disabilities, including autism, live full lives out in the community. Other galleries in Rogers will showcase the work of Life Styles clients.

Michele Warsaw, Quin Warsaw's mother, describes autism as, "a developmental disorder that is characterized by difficulty in social interaction and communication. For someone living with autism, daily life is like visiting a foreign country where they are speaking a different language and you do not understand the culture. Autistic individuals have a different processing system. Special interests are what grounds an individual on the spectrum, recharges them, and enables them to build skills to contribute to society."

When Quin is asked about his photography by one of his many Facebook followers, he can speak confidently, she said.

"Art on the Bricks is making a difference for Quin," she said.

Jim Mangold, pianist Adam Mangold's father, said music is what makes his son happy. Adam Mangold has been working closely with Buss so that he can teach piano under her guidance. He can be reached at 479-531-4470.

"As a result, he smiles more and now enjoys life with a purpose," his father said.

Other Bella Vistans, who are not on the autism spectrum, will be also be featured in July.

Two artists in residence at the Rogers Experimental House, LyShell & De Shon McBride, commute from Bella Vista, Wagaman said. The Rogers Experimental House is a nonprofit located in downtown Rogers. It's a place where artists can gather and work. It's one of the "anchors" each month for Art on The Bricks.

The McBrides own "Paint Your Power." They offer art classes, painting parties, sip and paint events, birthday parties, girls' night out events and corporate team building events. DeShon is also a DJ and they have paint parties with music and black lights in which the artists use glow-in-the-dark paint, Wagaman said. They can be reached through their website, www.paintyourpowernwa.com.

Marla Barina (plays the keyboard) and Fernando Sanchez (plays the congas) are both Bella Vista residents. Together they make up the Latin jazz duo known as CongaKeyz. They will be playing outside the Arkansas Public Theater on Second Street in Rogers. They can be reached through www.facebook.com/congakeyznwa/.

Bella Vista resident and oil painter Julie Gowing Hayes will have work on display at Brick and Mortar on Walnut Street as one of several artists associated with First United Methodist Church of Rogers. Her art is exhibited, sold and recognized nationally, Wagaman said.

Art on the Bricks runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Rogers with participating businesses located within a few blocks of Second and Walnut Streets. For more information, call Wagaman at 479-619-3195.