Alzheimer's Golf Classic set for Aug. 28

BELLA VISTA -- The Alzheimer's Golf Classic is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Kingswood Golf Course.

The tournament benefits the Alzheimer's Association in its mission to provide local support to families who are touched by Alzheimer's and accelerate research to find a cure for the first survivor of Alzheimer's -- the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

The Tournament is a four-person scramble loaded with competition, fun and contests. Great Southern Bank returns for the third year along with Edward Jones as major tournament sponsors. Golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. at the Kingswood Golf Course, rain or shine. Bella Vista POA members and non-members are welcome to participate.

Teams can find more information and register online at the BVPOA website: https://bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments/. Registration is open now.

For questions or sponsorship inquiries, contact: Susan Nuttall at [email protected] or 630-217-8214.

Key facts about Alzheimer's include:

• Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

• More than six million Americans are living with the disease.

• We lose 1 in 3 seniors each year due to Alzheimer's or another dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

• In 2020, friends and family of those with Alzheimer's provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care, valued at nearly $257 billion.

• In Arkansas alone, there has been a 250.5% increase in Alzheimer's deaths since 2000.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.