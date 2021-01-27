Rick Harvey/Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Bill Puskas regularly takes advantage of his reserved time slot working out at Branchwood Recreation Center. “I’m here Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” he said.

Access to Bella Vista POA recreational facilities is a hot ticket these days. And that doesn't surprise Jessica Anson one bit.

Anson, POA aquatics director and manager of the Branchwood Recreational Center, said the demand is due to members' dedication to fitness.

"When covid shows up and you get locked down and can't go anywhere, your health and wellness both physically and mentally are affected," she said. "That makes recreational centers vital. Members tell us these places are their interaction with others and they feel safe."

Bella Vista POA has fitness facilities at Branchwood, Riordan Hall and at Metfield Clubhouse and staff members are doing everything they can to ensure things stay safe until restrictions are lifted, Anson said. That includes making sure all exercise equipment is spaced 12 feet apart and sanitized frequently.

"We are constantly disinfecting everything," she said.

Members, who must wear a mask at all times unless actively exercising, must currently schedule appointments to use the facilities. That's something Anson admits isn't ideal but is going well.

"Appointments have been in constant demand," she said. "I bet the front desk phone at Branchwood rings 100 times a day. Appointments always begin at the top of the hour and, if an appointment time is available, we let the member know the next available time.

"Times can be booked up to seven days out and we have people who are here every day."

Bill Puskas is one of those regulars at Branchwood and spent time last week lifting weights while still wearing his mask. Puskas said the new guidelines currently in place haven't been bothersome.

"You just work it out," he said. "You know what the rules are and you make the best of it. If I'm wanting to use a treadmill and they're all taken, I just go to a different machine or do something else."

Branchwood also has the only indoor pool in the area and is typically a popular spot for members during cold winter months. This year is especially challenging with guidelines limiting only 10 people in the pool at a time.

"We started back limited water classes in October, and we've been doing 10-week sessions," Anson said. "Now with only 10 people in the pool, including the instructor, that's only nine people per class. We used a lotto system for people to sign up for these classes."

Reservations are also required for other swimming opportunities. Members get 45 minutes for lap swimming per slot, an hour for adult swim and an hour for open swim, which includes many families with children, Anson said.

"We've adapted well to all of the changes," she said. "It took a little bit of an adjustment at first for everyone, but then everyone started getting used it. These are places people can go and help keep their sanity, move their body and see people they may not have seen in a while.

"Our facilities have really helped bring some normalcy for people."

Even those who haven't utilized the facilities in a while.

"Covid has brought us a lot of people who maybe haven't used our facilities in a while back in," Anson said "A lot of people work from home and need a break. We've seen a lot of that."

Rick Harvey/Weekly Vista Treadmills and other exercise equipment are spread out and sanitized regularly at the Branchwood Recreation Center to meet the mandated covid-19 restrictions.