Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Morning traffic rolls by as workers continue building the support structure for a bridge that will carry Interstate 49 onto the Bella Vista Bypass.
Construction on the Bella Vista bypass interchange will require overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 this week.
According to an informational release from ARDOT, workers will close the outside southbound lane to begin cutting and work to widen the road at 8:00 p.m. this week. The lane will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 28 as well as Friday, Jan. 29 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
The department reports traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels and law enforcement.
The department urges motorists to watch for workers and warning signs and to be cautious and prepared for slower traffic speeds.
