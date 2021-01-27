Rick Harvey/Special to the Weekly Vista Tim Auge with the Bella Vista Country Club explains the process of disinfecting golf carts after each use.

Economic strains have been felt nationwide from the restrictions put in place over the past nine months due to covid-19. Golf, however, has responded well to the pandemic and Darryl Muldoon couldn't be happier.

Muldoon, director of golf operations for the Bella Vista POA, admits he wasn't sure how covid would affect golf in Bella Vista -- or anywhere, for that matter -- when lockdowns and guidelines began last March.

"We didn't know what to expect," said Muldoon, who oversees Bella Vista's golf facilities, including seven courses and a practice center. "At first, we thought we would have to close down. But kudos to my team. We made all the adjustments, have followed all the guidelines, and haven't had to close."

And as a result, golf participation numbers in Bella Vista didn't decline in 2020. In fact, they soared.

"We had an increase of 18 percent, which is phenomenal," Muldoon said. "Not shutting down allowed our members to play a lot of golf and we had a record number of rounds.

"At first we didn't know if people would stay home or how it would play out. But as we went on, it was obvious people were stuck at home, some working from home, and needed to get out. We've been so busy I'm never in my office."

A fee deduction was implemented after the pandemic hit and members with an activity card could get free driving range balls to use at the Tanyard Creek Practice Center.

"Which means people at home could go down to the driving range at lunch, or whenever, and hit some balls," Muldoon said. "Some hadn't played the game in a while and realized they still loved it. This time has reintroduced a lot of people back to the game.

"The last time I saw something like this is when Tiger Woods was big back in the day and led to a lot of people getting back in the game. I hope it carries on for the next five years."

Muldoon said the guidelines set by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Department of Health are still strictly followed at all courses and facilities. Masks are required in all indoor areas, including the pro shops, no shotgun starts for tournaments and only one rider can be in a golf cart unless a pair is from the same family.

"Safety is very important to us and we will continue to follow all the guidelines set by the governor until they are lifted," he said.

The surprising success of 2020 overshadows the restrictions currently in place and has Muldoon very excited as the spring golf season approaches.

"We've set all the tournaments for the year, which is exciting," he said. "We want people to know that tournaments will be safe and fun, and we want people to book their calendars."

Tournament season for the POA courses begins Feb. 13 with the couples Sweetheart Open at the Bella Vista Country Club. Other tournaments currently having open registration include the Spring 3-Person Scramble at Highlands on March 27-28 and the Shot in the Dark! 4-Person Scramble at Highlands on April 16.

"We will still have to do tee times for all events right now due to the guidelines, but the membership has shown a support for this and we've seen a growth in the tournaments," Muldoon said. "Plus, we will have a lot of charity tournaments again this year, and giving back during this time will be a great thing."

Another great thing for 2021, Muldoon said, is the return of the juniors' program, which had to be canceled last year due to covid.

"We're back everything juniors in 2021," he said. "We are bringing back camps and the junior league. That's the one thing about 2020 that hurt us was dropping the junior program, but it's back and that's exciting."

Muldoon also said the POA plans to host an Arkansas State Golf Association Tournament this year and other "big tournaments" could also be on the horizon.

"Golf is a great game, and around here, we are excited about this year," he said.

Rick Harvey/Special to the Weekly Vista Tim Auge with the Bella Vista Country Club uses a disinfectant sprayer to sanitize all areas of golf carts after each use.

