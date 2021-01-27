Concordia has a covid-19 vaccine event planned later this week and the facility expects to vaccinate roughly 90% of its residents.

Concordia senior consultant Cindee Johnson said the facility will be providing vaccines to its residents Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and March 22.

Facility staff worked hard to ensure this clinic, similar to a flu clinic, will go smoothly, she explained.

"Because of all of the, I guess, issues with rolling out a plan, we wanted to be super organized," she said.

Residents were educated on the vaccine with a nine-page booklet, she said, and the vast majority have opted in to receive the vaccine.

With vaccines in play, Johnson said she hopes communities can go back to something more like normal soon.

"It's time for families to be together," she said.