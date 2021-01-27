Concordia staff are planning to hand out chocolates on Valentine's Day.

Workers will be in place at Allen's grocery store on the holiday to give out chocolate kisses, senior consultant Cindee Johnson explained.

The facility has a lot of activities for its residents but staff wanted to do something for the broader community, she said.

"We wanted to do something that would reach not just our residents," she said.

After struggling through a pandemic, she said, it's important to show some kindness.

Workers already did this last year around Thanksgiving, she said, and it went over very well. A lot of people seemed to appreciate it, Johnson said, and she's looking forward to doing this again.