The POA Board of Directors met via Zoom on Thursday morning with a short agenda. Since the board met as a work session, it was a discussion-only meeting.

A policy that was discussed last month could be used for new construction on the far west side. The owner of two small lots asked permission to traverse common property with a line to reach a septic field on his second lot.

The owner had already attempted to purchase a third lot that would accommodate the septic system without using common property, but that attempt failed.

Board member Sandy Fosdick asked about trees on the common property and board chairman David Brandenburg said he drove out and looked at the area and the affected common area is mostly grass with some brush near the road.

The board was assured that the common property would be returned to its original state.

The POA has allowed members to use common property for septic issues in the past, but permission was given on a case-by-case basis when a current homeowner's system failed. The policy change allowing members with new construction the same consideration was discussed by the Rules and Regulations Committee earlier this month, but no action was taken.

The second reading of a different policy change merited no comments from board members. On Thursday, the board will vote on a policy that has been informally used for several years. It concerns the election of board members. When there are more than three seats open, the fourth seat -- which is a shorter term -- will be given to the candidate who came in fourth. But it only applies if the fourth seat is open before the start of the election. This year, there will be a fourth seat which is currently filled by Mike Abb. He was appointed to an unexpired term but only until the election.

Corporate officers, as required by the state, will be appointed at the next meeting, Brandenburg said.

Brandenburg reminded the board that the election committee will announce the candidates for the 2021 board election at Thursday's meeting. There will also be a lottery to determine the order in which the names will appear on the ballot.