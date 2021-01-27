When the Bella Vista Arts Council honored Paula Jones as the Artist of the Month last March, no one could've imagined that it would be the last recognition for quite some time.

As with many things since the arrival of covid-19, the Arts Council was forced to put a pause on its popular monthly event aimed at showcasing the work and talents of Bella Vista artists.

"We had built a great following for the Artist of the Month event and were up to 40 to 50 people regularly attending," said Demara Titzer, chair of the Arts Council.

"But we typically held these in a fairly small space. So, when covid came, everyone realized it would be very difficult to keep doing it in that kind of environment."

The program, however, will be back, Titzer said. And as soon as possible.

"Yes, we will definitely resume Artist of the Month events when guidelines allow gatherings of 40 to 50 people," she said. "The goal of it is to provide an opportunity for our artists to exhibit and sell their work, share their career successes, and be recognized by Mayor (Peter) Christie for their contributions."

Despite the monthly event being put on hold, Titzer and fellow Arts Council members Sharon Wynegar and Erin Rowe have continued to meet regularly via phone to discuss ways to continue to enhance and promote art in the city -- the mission of the advisory board formed by the city council in 2016.

Some of the ideas that have been discussed include a future annual arts festival and building a public art presence throughout the city.

"Our objective is to promote the city through arts by showcasing award-winning artists of Bella Vista, to implement public art, and to increase tourism," Titzer said. "We want to recognize and showcase the wealth of talent that we have here in Bella Vista.

"We have people who have chosen to live in Bella Vista who have lived all over the world and have brought such a great diversity as far as storytelling and skillsets. We don't focus on just traditional flat art but include everyone. We have woodcarvers, quilt groups, fiber artists, sculptors, crafters -- all living here."

Created by a city ordinance, the Arts Council serves as the main facilitator for arts in Bella Vista for Christie and the city council.

According to the city's website, the goals of the Arts Council are:

• Advocacy by conveying the cultural and economic value of the arts and artists in the community.

• Appreciation by encouraging the creative spirit and recognizing the arts as a vital economic and cultural force.

• Education by engaging all ages in visual, performing, and literary art formed through diverse programming and community outreach.

• Support by advising the mayor and city council regarding the implementation of public art programs and assisting in locating sources of funding and sponsorship for the creative endeavors of artists and arts organizations.

"At the end of the day, we are all about showcasing Bella Vista," Titzer said. "Art is a way to not only showcase but also promote Bella Vista to citizens in the city and those outside of the area and make them more aware of what we have here."