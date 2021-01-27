A total of 176 confirmed covid-19 cases were reported in Bella Vista for the week ending Jan. 18. The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a health policy center based in Little Rock that has been reporting case numbers by city, reports this increase brings the city's total cases to 1,573.

This case increase is not as severe as the previous week's 229 cases but is currently the second-highest increase the city has seen since by-city numbers were first reported in August.

A statewide vaccine rollout started in December and is currently in phase 1-B, currently focused on vaccinating people over the age of 70, as well as teachers, school staff, childcare and higher education workers, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Jan. 24, the department reports 218,951 doses have been given out of 386,750 doses received by or allocated to healthcare providers.

Anyone over 70 or working in education or childcare may be able to make an appointment to get vaccinated, though the department reports vaccine supplies remain limited.

The previous phase 1-A focused on healthcare workers, long-term care residents, EMS and first responders, including police and firefighters.

Information on where and how to schedule an appointment can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The next phase, 1-C, will reportedly focus on people over the age of 65 and those between 16-64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions, as well as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing, IT and communications, media, public safety, public health and energy.

The ACHI reports Bentonville's total cases at 3,884 after a 445-case increase, while nearby Rogers has seen an increase of 828, bringing its total to 8,734 confirmed cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 18,476 cases in Benton County, with 241 deaths and 17,070 recoveries as of Jan. 24.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 20,776 confirmed cases, with 219 deaths and 19,417 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reports 2,325 cases as of Jan. 24, with eight new between Jan. 23 and 24. The department reports 30 deaths, with five patients still hospitalized and 2,184 released.

The department also reports 1,020 patients vaccinated.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 24,876,261 total cases with 416,010 deaths as of Jan. 24.

City offices remain closed until February 2021.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.