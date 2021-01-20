Doug Grant's dismay about all the negative national news prompted him to extend a generous gesture in his own community. The nation's recent riots, political unrest and pure meanness just got to him.

"It's just ridiculous," he said. "I wasn't raised that way."

He decided to reflect on his time and talents and thought a positive gesture in the right direction might give back to his community. So he's extending an offer to any Bella Vista veteran who needs a ride to the VA in Fayetteville. With a minimum of at least 24-hours' notice, he will try to work in a free ride to the VA.

Grant is not seeking publicity for his goodwill. He simply wants to extend a genuine offer to create some positivity. He hopes others will follow.

As a Realtor with Neighbors Real Estate Group, he is still a working man and, unfortunately, isn't available all day, every day, to transport veterans. The balance of professional time and personal time is sometimes challenging, he said.

However, the task is something he deems important and he will make every effort to help out.

"I can juggle my schedule," he said. "I thought, 'What can I do with the time that I've got?' I have to do something positive."

Others have learned of his idea and jumped on board. One lady has generously donated money for two gift cards at Dairy Queen, so the driver and passenger can have a cup of coffee or ice cream.

Grant said he was surprised that others are already volunteering to help in their own way.

"It's already taking off," he said. "I was flabbergasted."

If anyone else is interested in joining the effort, Grant welcomes them to do so. Having a trio of people willing to help would mean more schedule flexibility and transporting more veterans, he said.

Grant served in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1978. He served at Scott Air Force base in Illinois, then went to Thailand in 1974. When he returned, he was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

A newspaper job brought him to the village in 2007. His career in real estate now affords him the chance to set his own schedule to a certain extent.

Caring for his community is important to Grant. He realizes it's just one step -- but it might inspire others to consider what positivity they can contribute.

"It's like Kennedy said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.' Just insert 'community.'"

To reach Grant, call him at 479-426-8723.

Grant