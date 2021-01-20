Sunset Drive has finally reopened after its collapse in September 2018.

"A little over two years to get there," mayor Peter Christie said. "Thank heavens we paved Suits Us the year before."

Sunset Drive was paved after a retaining wall was put in place and after testing, including a core sample, it was opened to the public.

Repairs were not covered by the city because the city was not involved in the construction project that caused the collapse. City officials and staff previously stated that if city funds were used to repair this road, it could prove difficult to recover that money.

The city has also received a two-year bond to cover any further repairs the road may need, Christie explained.

The city will need to dedicate a portion of right-of-way to the property owner, he added, because the retaining wall -- which the city should not be maintaining -- is roughly one foot inside the city street right-of-way.

Beyond that, he said, the street is finished.