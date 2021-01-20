Bella Vista saw 229 new covid-19 cases the week ending Jan. 11, significantly exceeding the previous record -- set the previous week -- of 170 new cases in a single week.

This brings the city's total confirmed cases to 1,423, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center that has been reporting case numbers for Arkansas cities since August 2020.

The group also reports 5,682 total cases in Bentonville after it saw a 479-case increase the same week, while nearby Rogers saw an 864-case increase, bringing its total to 8,177.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 17,483 total cases for Benton County with 232 deaths and 15,629 recoveries as of Jan. 15.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 19,852 total cases with 201 deaths and 18,031 recoveries.

Over the state line, as of Jan. 17, the McDonald County Health Department reported a total of 2,271 cases, two new that day, with five patients hospitalized and 29 deaths. The department also announced it will begin vaccination efforts this week and has suspended typical nursing services to focus on these efforts.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 23,653,919 total confirmed cases as of Jan. 17, with 394,495 deaths.

The first shipment of covid-19 vaccines arrived in Arkansas on Dec. 14 and weekly shipments are expected.

Bella Vista emergency workers have started receiving covid-19 vaccinations.

City offices remain closed until February 2021.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.