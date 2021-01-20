Now that Donald J. Trump, the worst president in United States history, no longer holds the office, attention turns to how we move on from here. Republicans are anxious to turn the page, forget the last four years, let bygones be bygones, and get on with obstructing the Biden agenda. Democrats are demanding that Trump receive some penalty for his role in the mob insurrection, other than a second impeachment vote stamped onto his permanent record.

But should the Dems really be focused on punishing Trump? Some columnists, such as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Philip Martin, make a strong case for having Biden pardon Trump for any federal crimes he may face. My first reaction to the idea was a resounding, "NO!" But oddly, it makes sense. Time spent prosecuting Trump steals time from dealing with the mess he left behind. Prosecution also keeps Trump in the national media spotlight, providing him the attention he so desperately craves, and giving his fanatical base more reason to cause violence.

Trump will face financial and legal hardships over the next several years. His brand is tarnished. Banks, corporations, cities and even countries want nothing to do with the Trump family or their properties. Trump has severe financial obligations looming, notably over 300 million dollars in personal loans, plus financial losses from his hotels and golf courses. Any thought of running again for office is just wishful thinking on his part. He and his children will be social pariahs, unwelcome in the circles they once roamed, at least publicly. Most painful for Trump will be the fact that no one will care about him anymore. He is not an adept speaker; cogent speech is not his forte. Only those future candidates on the far-right fringe would want him to speak on their behalf, and I strongly doubt that he could earn big money in that way. Is being seen as irrelevant not sufficient punishment for the man?

More importantly, how do Democrats and Republicans reconcile enough to govern effectively? Can each party put the country ahead of its own political interests?

The Republican Party must try once again to re-invent itself, having failed to do so after the 2008 election. Instead of boldly voicing its failings and vowing to be a more inclusive, but still a conservative party, it caved to the voice of the far-right and let Trump be its candidate in 2016. The stench of Trumpism will remain until the GOP roots out the remaining residue of this disaster. The GOP cannot be the party of kooks, fanatics, and wild-eyed conspiracists. Republicans should strive to become the party of fiscal responsibility, efficient and fair taxation, and strong global leadership. It must take seriously climate change and be once again engaged with the world economy.

More importantly, leaders of the GOP must stop being fearful of those they represent. Recent events clearly show that the populace is heavily influenced by information gleaned from social media. Just as John McCain immediately quelled the misinformation about Obama's religion and birthplace during the 2008 campaign, leaders and candidates of both parties must strive to quell any misinformation spread by the fanatics within.

Unlike the Republican 2016 primaries, the Democrats kept the far-left of their party in-check in 2020. They allowed the progressives to have their say but ultimately, the moderates prevailed, and Biden became the nominee. Say what you will about Nancy Pelosi, but she knows how to keep the AOCs in their place. Democrats have the majority in both Houses and occupy the White House. Biden has an opportunity to undo much of the damage from the Trump era. Because of his age, he may well be a one-term President. He has no future political ambitions to burnish, which allows him to lead without being blinded by personal ambition. Pelosi and McConnell are also on their last terms, most likely. The political futures of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and others who put selfish and obviously political goals above those of the country are also in doubt. Change will come, but how much and in which direction is anyone's guess.

Unity won't be achieved if Democrats try to over-reach and lock out input from Republicans, as the GOP did when they were the majority. Governing by vengeance won't work. Bipartisanship has already been demonstrated with Trump's second impeachment vote in the House. Ten Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach, making this impeachment the most bipartisan in history.

A unified country in the near future is probably too much to hope for. Maybe we were never really unified in the first place. But we should put aside some small bit of our differences, hold our noses, and grudgingly agree to work on the issues that demand attention. Solutions don't require unity, just leaders with a vision that extends past their next election.

Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.