Disappointed in last week's editorials blaming President Trump for the assault on our Capitol. Nothing in his speech promoted anything illegal. And the ones who breached the Capitol were not the ones listening to him. They could not have gotten over there that fast. Violence is always wrong and should be prosecuted. But we will not allow his legacy to be canceled because of a few bad actors.

Recalling for you a few of the reasons 74 million of us voted for President Trump. We love President Trump because he listens to the common people and fights for us. Under his leadership, we are energy independent for the first time, and our air and water became cleaner in the process; he's done more to promote Christian freedom than any previous administration; he moved our embassy to Jerusalem; he brokered an amazing peace deal between Israel and the UAE and other middle eastern countries; he created opportunity zones to lift inner-city minorities out of poverty; he lowered unemployment for African Americans and Hispanics to the lowest levels ever; he eliminated more job-killing regulations than any other president; he pushed for school choice; he doubled convictions for human traffickers; he provided the largest tax cut in history; he secured funds for the southern border wall; he increased medical access for veterans; he decreased drug prices; he eliminated NAFTA and secured the USMCA; and on and on. No other president in my lifetime has come close to reaching Trump's level of "promises made -- promises kept."

And the fact that we are skeptical of the election results is not crazy or conspiratorial. We are upset because the evidence has not been adjudicated. Thousands of sworn affidavits of election fraud have been ignored. President Trump got more votes than any president in history; easily won Florida and Ohio; got a higher percentage of African American and Hispanic votes than any Republican ever -- and still lost. And who believes that Joe Biden who could not get a dozen people out to his rallies -- got 80 million votes -- way more than ever voted for President Obama and more than the number of registered Democrat voters who voted? We have many reasons to question the results and we are disappointed that so few care. President Trump is our hero because of what he has accomplished -- not because of what he says.

Phil Opperman

Bella Vista