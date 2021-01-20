Courtesy photo Teresa Higginbotham shows off her sourdough starter kits that she creates for others. The cold, dismal weather -- and the extra time at home -- has inspired the baker to create starter kits and bake sourdough bread to sell.

Higginbotham bakes up a storm in her kitchen. She's utilizing this extra time at home right now to create different breads and cinnamon rolls.

During this creative baking process, an old memory sparked a new idea. Higginbotham remembered she used to make sourdough years ago. The lengthy process takes about 10 days to procure the mix and make one loaf.

It's a process she's been doing off and on over a 30-year span, one that started when her daughter was young.

There's nothing like a good, warm tender slice of some sourdough bread, she said.

To spread a little baking cheer during these cold, dismal days of winter, Higginbotham is selling "starters" and bread bowls. Each starter kit is $8. A loaf of bread is $10.

The bread -- especially this time of year -- goes well with hearty soups and dishes. Some people plan to take the starter and make their own bread bowls for soup, she says.

Once a baker has a good "starter," a person can keep it going and continue to utilize it, she says.

"The hardest part about making sourdough is making the starter," she said. "I remembered that people liked getting their own starter and taking it home and feeding it every day."

This launched an idea for other bakers: "Since I knew how to make the starter and keep it living, I figured I would see if anyone was interested, since many of us are spending more time at home."

Sourdough is different than other bread, Higginbotham explains, because one does not utilize yeast.

"You are basically taking the natural yeast that is in the air and making it grow in flour and water," she said. "You have to have the right combination of flour, water, heat and time. Too much or too little of any of those can kill it. You have to watch it to make sure that it grows and eats the flour. When it does, it will grow to twice its size and get bubbly and frothy, then it will fall back down to its normal size," she said. "Every day you have to discard half of it and feed it again."

The process takes seven to 14 days until the "yeast" is viable enough to make bread, the baker explains.

"You have to keep an eye on it," she said. "Many people will name their starter because you have to watch it and feed it every day just like kids."

The age-old sourdough recipe is an interesting one. The result is a heartier bread with a strong tangy flavor that's created from the growing yeast, she says.

Higginbotham says that most bakeries have the same culture going for years.

"Once you have an active culture, you can refrigerate it and only feed it once a week, discarding half each time you feed it ... and keep it forever!"

As people spend more time at home, Higginbotham is hoping that she will help folks her age remember the fun of keeping the sourdough bread recipe alive.

She also hopes to inspire younger folks to take up baking.

"I really hope younger people get into making breads and other yummies," she said.

Higginbotham's daughter is enjoying this time at home with her mama, baking a special kind of bread just like she used to.

"My daughter is really enjoying all the memories."

For more information, contact Higginbotham at [email protected]