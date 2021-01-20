GOLF ASSOCIATIONS

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020/ For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.