Cards and Games January 20, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday Cornhole

Winners Jan. 5 were: First game -- first -- Bill Armstrong; second -- Liz Reider; Second game -- first -- Art Hamilton; second -- Jerry Yamo

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 9 were: Red Team -- Art Hamilton Sam Brehm, Bill Armstrong, Marj Shafer and Marie Ryan. Blue Team -- Bill Dieleman, Joyce Hansen, Zona Dahl, Chuck Hurl and Jerry Yamo.

