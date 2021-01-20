Tuesday Cornhole

Winners Jan. 5 were: First game -- first -- Bill Armstrong; second -- Liz Reider; Second game -- first -- Art Hamilton; second -- Jerry Yamo

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 9 were: Red Team -- Art Hamilton Sam Brehm, Bill Armstrong, Marj Shafer and Marie Ryan. Blue Team -- Bill Dieleman, Joyce Hansen, Zona Dahl, Chuck Hurl and Jerry Yamo.